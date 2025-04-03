Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 28,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,487. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

