Destra Network (DSYNC) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Destra Network has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Destra Network has a total market capitalization of $106.71 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 999,874,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 999,874,315.1676701 with 974,947,710.13109061 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.12479166 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,725,345.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

