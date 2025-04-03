JUNO (JUNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.60 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $75,243.19 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

