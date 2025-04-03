Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $44.41 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00021796 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00002919 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00006082 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00005243 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001336 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
