DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $255,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 98,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

V stock opened at $346.49 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The stock has a market cap of $643.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.14 and its 200 day moving average is $316.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,585 shares of company stock valued at $45,821,697 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

