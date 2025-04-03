Stratis Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $135,247.84 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.30 or 0.02161113 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00021910 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00006970 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002925 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006104 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
