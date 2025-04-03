Osmosis (OSMO) 1-Day Volume Tops $14.12 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Osmosis has a total market cap of $168.71 million and $14.12 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,416,470 coins and its circulating supply is 719,433,361 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official message board is forum.osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

