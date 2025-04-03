Grant Private Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,025 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Netflix comprises approximately 2.9% of Grant Private Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $935.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $974.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $873.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $400.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

