The Root Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.03 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and $2.07 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Root Network has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,834.15 or 1.00384515 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81,607.21 or 1.00106130 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is therootnetwork.komi.io. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.00797936 USD and is down -10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,903,541.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

