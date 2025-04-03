Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of VO opened at $261.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $259.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

