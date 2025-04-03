Zcash Market Cap Hits $604.68 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $38.06 or 0.00046517 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $604.68 million and $72.15 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,905,531 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,821 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

