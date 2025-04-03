Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $38.50 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510,445 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $38,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 1,263,706 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $16,850,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 108,269 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

