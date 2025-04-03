Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Position Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,270 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Oppenheimer lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $218.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

