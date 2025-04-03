JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 825,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in JOYY were worth $34,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in JOYY by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 565,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

