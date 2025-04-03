Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $29.84 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,961,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,496 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,170,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 845,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after buying an additional 668,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.65 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

