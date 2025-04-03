Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 24% Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $23.46 or 0.00028674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $62.33 million and $27.53 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,825.44 or 1.00018310 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,463.14 or 0.99575450 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,739,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,657,048 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
