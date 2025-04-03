Rollbit Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $150.01 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $150.01 million and approximately $958,524.00 worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $81,825.44 or 1.00018310 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81,463.14 or 0.99575450 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,168,237,308 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,169,054,269.55719. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07275573 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $843,765.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

