Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Insider Activity at ACRES Commercial Realty

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $194,522.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 877,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,718,301.33. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $729,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACR opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.12. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.