Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 160.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

