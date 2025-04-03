Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 267.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $133.89 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.