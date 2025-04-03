Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 3,236 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,814.45. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88.

On Monday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70.

On Monday, January 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

