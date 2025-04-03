DnB Asset Management AS Makes New $454,000 Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $18.83 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

