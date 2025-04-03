Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

