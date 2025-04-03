Martin Worley Group Buys Shares of 10,168 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,168 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,335.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $260,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $551.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.39. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 14,562 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $134,261.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,012,796 shares in the company, valued at $46,217,979.12. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $79,827.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,097.67. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and have sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

