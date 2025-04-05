Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) by 10,246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

JPRE stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

