iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 4.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $26,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

