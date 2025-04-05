Dempze Nancy E Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 5.5 %

MKC stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

