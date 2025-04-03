Drift Price Reaches $0.51 on Exchanges (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Drift has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Drift token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. Drift has a total market cap of $150.14 million and approximately $31.89 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drift alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,384.44 or 1.00168784 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,362.94 or 1.00142643 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Token Profile

Drift’s launch date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,132,832 tokens. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 293,117,680.965683 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.53643649 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $29,050,429.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.