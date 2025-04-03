Cronos (CRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.17 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and $69.30 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00021913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 97,543,210,869 coins and its circulating supply is 97,393,210,558 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

