ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 6306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.09.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,898,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 70.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,926,000 after buying an additional 463,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,439,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ePlus by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 968,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,291,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after acquiring an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

