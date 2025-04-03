Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$22.39 and last traded at C$22.49, with a volume of 72756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$31,898.15. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

