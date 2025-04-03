ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.02, but opened at $41.72. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 1,361,048 shares traded.
ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ
About ProShares Short QQQ
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
