Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMFGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $46.68. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 3,784,750 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 248,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,215,000. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 113,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

