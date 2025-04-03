Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $46.68. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 3,784,750 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 626.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 248,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,935 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,215,000. Finally, PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 113,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

