Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.05, but opened at $46.68. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 3,784,750 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
