Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Decreases By 15.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.
Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 990,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,580. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
