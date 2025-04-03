Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Decreases By 15.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 990,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,580. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.