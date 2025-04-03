Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 9996724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,497,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 18,160,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,689 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,792,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

