Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 9996724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
