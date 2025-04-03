Groupama Asset Managment Raises Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.