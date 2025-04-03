Groupama Asset Managment Has $631,000 Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

SHG opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

