Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 42 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $582.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.91 and a 200-day moving average of $597.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

