Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

