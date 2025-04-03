Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GOF opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $16.08.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
- What is a SEC Filing?
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.