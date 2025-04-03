Top Technology Stocks To Watch Today – April 2nd

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, and Apple are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that develop and sell products or services related to technology, including software, hardware, and digital solutions. They are often characterized by their rapid growth potential and can be more volatile due to the fast-paced, ever-changing nature of the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. 129,543,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,035,056. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $585.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,027,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.68.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.05. 17,013,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,707,034. The company has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.43. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

