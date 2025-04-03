Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $40.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 355,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 273.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
