StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

