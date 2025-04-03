Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.26 on Monday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cellectis by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, B Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.