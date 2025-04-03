Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of CLLS opened at $1.26 on Monday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
