Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $874,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director John K. Tien, Jr. purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,063.50. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,815 shares of company stock worth $314,652. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $115.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

