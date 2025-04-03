OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $795.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

