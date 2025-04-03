Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $98.51 and a one year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

