Kevin E. Bryant Acquires 4,200 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

