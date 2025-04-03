Insider Selling: Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Director Sells 8,815 Shares of Stock

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This represents a 39.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $595.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

