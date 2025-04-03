HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $914,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after purchasing an additional 360,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,070,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 279,795 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $590.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.