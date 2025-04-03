Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded at Cfra Research

Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $282.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.07. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dnca Finance increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

